COVID-19: Thailand Reports 3,537 New Coronavirus Cases, 41 Deaths, 5,459 Recoveries

Thailand on Friday (December 17) reported COVID-19 cases, 5,459 recoveries and 41 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,355. Prisons: 182

▶︎ Recoveries: 5,459

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,156,634

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,093,265

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,185,497 with 21,327 deaths.

The news comes as the Prime Minister thanked everyone in Thailand for their help in getting Thailand close to meeting its goal of administering 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Spokesperson to Prime Minister’s Office Ratchada Thanadirek said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his gratitude to the Thai people for helping Thailand nearly reach its vaccine goal of 100 million doses.

According to the latest “Moh Promt” report on December 15, 2021, about 98.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Thailand.

