COVID-19: Thailand Reports 3,899 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths, 2,508 Recoveries

Thailand on Wednesday (January 5) reported 3,899 new COVID-19 cases, 2,508 recoveries and 19 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,831. Prisons: 68

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,508

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,210,612

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,155,403

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,239,475 with 21,769 deaths.

The news comes as A medical expert has indicated that Thailand will soon face a surge in COVID-19 infections, but says he believes the Omicron coronavirus variant will develop into a live vaccine that provides immunity without the need for booster shots.

Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a pulmonary disease expert at Vichaiyut Hospital, recently posted an update on SNS media explaining that the Kingdom will face a new wave of infections that could be the largest in two years. He added that daily cases could number in the tens of thousands, but advised the public not to be too worried about the possibility.

According to Dr Manoon, the Omicron variant has evolved from its predecessors to be better adapted to the human body. Notably, it has a reduced incubation time for faster transmission while also tending to cause milder symptoms akin to the common cold or flu.

(Source: – Asean Now)

