COVID-19: Thailand Reports 40 More Deaths And 2,331 New Cases



REUTERS FILE PHOTO for reference only

Thailand on Wednesday (June 16) reported 2,331 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 2,305 new infections

● 26 prison / prison infections

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 204,595 with 1,525 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 175,732)

The news comes as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday apologized again for the widespread postponement of vaccination appointments across the country, and for misunderstandings surrounding the government’s vaccine management, while making promises of more vaccines to be delivered to fulfill the goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated by year end.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...