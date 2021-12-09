COVID-19: Thailand Reports 4,203 New Coronavirus Cases, 49 Deaths, 7,939 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (December 9) reported 4,203 new COVID-19 cases, 7,939 recoveries and 49 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 4,161. Prisons: 42

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,939

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,127,724

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,047,662

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,156,587 with 21,084 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced Wednesday that a second and third case of COVID-19 Omicron infection have been detected in Thailand in two unvaccinated Thai women, who returned to the country from Nigeria on November 24th.

Both entered quarantine upon arrival and tested positive for COVID-19, just two days before the World Health Organisation formally announced the emergence of Omicron. Their infections came ahead of Thailand’s first known case of the Omicron variant, a 35-year-old American businessman arriving from Spain and then Dubai on November 29th, as announced by the CCSA on Monday.

(Source: – Asean Now)

