COVID-19: Thailand Reports 43 Deaths, 2,310 New Infections



FILE PHOTO: Government officials in face masks attend a preparation of the Central Vaccination Center as the country deals with a fresh wave of the infections after tackling earlier outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thailand on Thursday (June 10) reported 2,310 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths.

● 2,208 new infections

● 102 prison / prison infections

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 187,538 with 1,375 deaths.

The news comes as tourism-reliant Thailand expects about three million foreign tourist arrivals this year, tied to a phased reopening to vaccinated visitors later this year.

(Source: – Thai Visa)

Like this: Like Loading...