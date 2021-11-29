COVID-19: Thailand Reports 4,753 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 Deaths, 6,165 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (November 29) reported 4,753 new COVID-19 cases, 6,165 recoveries and 27 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 4,696. Prisons: 57

▶︎ Recoveries: 6,165

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,082,703

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,985,595

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,111,566 with 20,734 deaths.

The news comes as Europe is now experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks, notably in Austria, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Italy. In Thailand, respected public health figures are also expressing concerns about a potential resurgence of outbreaks in December amidst cooler weather and increased movement of people.

Prof. Prasit Watanapa, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, explained that the World Health Organization is highly concerned about the spread of Covid in Europe at the moment and warned that 500,000 deaths could be incurred by March unless urgent action is taken.

He said studies show that outbreaks on one continent will spread to other continents in due course, but the death rate will be less than last year as the majority of people have been vaccinated.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...