COVID-19: Thailand Reports 4,912 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Deaths, 5,844 Recoveries

Thailand on Friday (December 3) reported 4,912 new COVID-19 cases, 5,844 recoveries and 33 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 4,755. Prisons: 157

▶︎ Recoveries: 5,844

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,101,778

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,009,574

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,130,641 with 20,880 deaths.

The news comes as Phuket health officials have yet to locate 40 tourists who have arrived in Phuket since Nov 15 in their campaign to track down any new arrivals who may have brought the Omicron variant of COVID-19 to the island.

Dr Kusak Kiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), announced yesterday morning (Dec 2) that 126 people had arrived in Phuket from South Africa and four had arrived from Namibia since Nov 15.

