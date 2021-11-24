COVID-19: Thailand Reports 5,857 New Coronavirus Cases, 55 Deaths, 7,318 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Wednesday (November 24) reported 5,857 new COVID-19 cases, 7,318 recoveries and 55 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 5,629. Prisons: 228

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,318

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,053,129

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,952,445

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,081,992 with 20,544 deaths.

The news comes as the Cabinet approved another purchase deal for 30 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, including an option for pediatric doses. Deliveries for these extra doses are expected to start in the first quarter of next year.

The Cabinet in its weekly meeting endorsed a proposal to purchase 30 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine to supply the country’s inoculation campaign next year.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said these additional 30 million doses are scheduled for delivery from the first through the third quarters of 2022, with an option to change the product to a pediatric version for use in younger children.

(Source: – Asean Now)

