COVID-19: Thailand Reports 6,397 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Deaths, 6,637 Recoveries

Thailand on Tuesday (January 18) reported 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 6,637 recoveries and 18 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 6,232. Prisons: 165

▶︎ Recoveries: 6,637

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,337,811 with 21,956 deaths.

The news comes as According to Dr. Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, said people who received two shots of Sinovac followed by a booster shot of AstraZeneca have seen their immunity increase 100 times, or 200 times if followed by a Pfizer booster shot.

He said both booster shots can significantly increase T cells, which is effective against Covid-19 variants such as Omicron. He cited data from researchers in Europe and China, on the medRxiv website, studying the effects of 2 Sinovac shots followed by an mRNA booster shot.

