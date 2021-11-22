COVID-19: Thailand Reports 6,428 New Coronavirus Cases, 49 Deaths, 7,882 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (November 22) reported 6,428 new COVID-19 cases, 7,882 recoveries and 49 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 5,875. Prisons: 553

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,882

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,042,146

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,937,379

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,071,009 with 20,436 deaths.

The news comes as the government having set a new COVID-19 vaccination target to see 100 million doses administered by the end of November, the prime minister has asked all parties to encourage people to come forth to receive their shots.

At least 86.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand, leaving 11-12 million doses remaining until the new target is met.

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana explained that the Ministry of Public Health and partners had engaged the new vaccination target and there are now measures to accelerate vaccine uptake. As an example, the Ministry of Public Health will be holding a “vaccination week” from November 27 to December 5.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...