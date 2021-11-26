COVID-19: Thailand Reports 6,559 New Coronavirus Cases, 64 Deaths, 6,875 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (November 26) reported 6,559 new COVID-19 cases, 6,875 recoveries and 64 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 5,807. Prisons: 752

▶︎ Recoveries: 6,875

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,066,023

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,966,538

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,094,886 with 20,645 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Medical Services Department signed a 500-million baht deal with MSD (Thailand) today (Thursday) to buy 50,000 courses of Merck’s Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) oral anti-viral medication for the treatment of COVID-19 infections.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who witnessed the signing at the Ministry of Public Health, said that treatment of people infected with COVID-19 requires effective medication and, to date, Thailand used Favipiravir and the herbal medicine, Fah Talai Jone.

(Source: – Asean Now)

