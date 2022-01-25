COVID-19: Thailand Reports 6,718 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths, 7,659 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Tuesday (January 25) reported 6,718 new COVID-19 cases, 7,659 recoveries and 12 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 6,566. Prisons: 152

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,659

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,391,357 with 22,057 deaths.

The news comes as the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn revealed that he is infected with COVID-19 and is now in hospital for treatment, but his condition is not serious.

He said that he might have contracted the disease while visiting the northern province of Chiang Mai last Thursday, adding that he now has a fever and mild headache, but his lungs are normal.

(Source: – Asean Now)

