COVID-19: Thailand Reports 7,057 New Coronavirus Cases, 55 Deaths, 7,393 Recoveries

Thailand on Saturday (November 13) reported 7,057 new COVID-19 cases, 7,393 recoveries and 55 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,982,468

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,868,503

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,011,331 with 19,989 deaths.

The news comes as The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration still requires RT-PCR tests on visitors instead of replacing them with antigen tests.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Thaweesilp Visanuyothin said the center had not replaced RT-PCR tests with antigen tests for its screening process on visitors yet. The center was studying the possibility.

