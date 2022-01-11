COVID-19: Thailand Reports 7,133 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths, 3,306 Recoveries

File photo credit: Freepik

Thailand on Tuesday (January 11) reported 7,133 new COVID-19 cases, 3,306 recoveries and 12 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,088. Prisons: 45

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,306

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,284,609 with 21,850 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand has so far found 5,397 cases of Covid-19 with the new variant having spread to 71 out of 77 provinces in the country, the government said on Monday.

“Lab tests confirmed,” said Dr Sumanee Wacharasin, an assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Out of 15,345 Covid samples that were taken from around the country between November 1 and January 9, 64.71 per cent were Delta and 35.17 per cent were Omicron.

(Source: – Asean Now)

