COVID-19: Thailand Reports 7,592 New Coronavirus Cases, 39 Deaths

Thailand on Monday (November 8th) reported 7,592 new COVID-19 cases, 7,495 recoveries and 39 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,946,728

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,830,037

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,975,591 with 19,703 deaths.

The news comes as the Cabinet approved 2.316 billion baht for the ChulaCov19 project, which seeks to yield an mRNA vaccine for use against COVID-19. The budget will go toward testing the vaccine in volunteers, under phase 3 clinical trials, and preparing for the production of doses.

Registration of the vaccine for emergency use will follow, in accordance with the requirements of the Food and Drug Administration. Chulalongkorn University has been asked to produce a mechanism for follow-up and evaluation of the vaccine project, to ensure transparency and traceability.

On the same day, the Cabinet endorsed 1.309 billion baht to fund the Baiya vaccine project, which is a collaboration between Chulalongkorn University and Baiya Phytopharm Co., Ltd on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine derived from the tobacco plant.

