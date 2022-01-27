COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,078 New Coronavirus Cases, 22 Deaths, 6,595 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (January 27) reported 8,078 new COVID-19 cases, 6,595 recoveries and 22 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,853. Prisons: 225

▶︎ Recoveries: 6,595

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,407,022 with 22,098 deaths.

The news comes as Thai health authorities are ramping up the administering of the booster or third dose. Meanwhile, Thailand’s top virologist has indicated that cross-vaccination produces very high immunity in inoculated individuals.

Dr. Yong Poovorawan, a virology expert at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, cited a study jointly conducted by Oxford University and agencies in Brazil, published in The Lancet medical journal. He said the study found that full inoculation of an individual with an inactivated vaccine followed by a booster dose of either a viral vector or mRNA vaccine greatly heightens the individual’s immunity against Covid. Dr. Yong added that similar results have been obtained in studies in Sweden and Indonesia.

