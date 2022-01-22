COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,122 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths, 7,582 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (January 22) reported 8,122 new COVID-19 cases, 7,582 recoveries and 19 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,935. Prisons: 177

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,582

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,369,814 with 22,019 deaths.

The news comes as subsequent jabs of COVID-19 vaccines may cause undesirable effects if they are administered too early, a viral expert has warned.

Prof Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, wrote on Facebook that many people asked about proper doses of COVID-19 vaccination and some people even said they had already received five shots comprising the first two jabs of. the Sinovac vaccine, followed by a jab of AstraZeneca and then two shots of Moderna. Some people said they did not count their initial Sinovac jabs.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...