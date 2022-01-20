COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,129 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths, 6,978 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (January 20) reported 8,129 new COVID-19 cases, 6,978 recoveries and 19 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,915. Prisons: 214

▶︎ Recoveries: 6,978

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,353,062 with 21,987 deaths.

The news comes as the resumption of new “Test and Go” registrations, COVID-19 rezoning and yet another extension of Thailand’s nationwide State of Emergency, in place since March 2020, will be proposed to and decided by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Thursday).

New applications for “Test and Go” program, which requires only minimal quarantine of no more than one night while awaiting negative COVID-19 results, have been suspended since December 22nd, to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. Currently, people who have been granted a “Thailand Pass” QR code for the program can still enter the country. The program resumption may begin on February 1st but possibly with stricter measures.

