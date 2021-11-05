COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,148 New Coronavirus Cases, 8,238 Recoveries And 80 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (November 5) reported 8,148 new COVID-19 cases, 8,238 recoveries and 80 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,922,709

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,807,304

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,951,572 with 19,542 deaths.

The news comes as the Chonburi Provincial Police held a meeting this afternoon, November 4th, 2021, with Pattaya business owners in the hotel, restaurant, bar, service, and entertainment industry to address concerns about a continued ban on alcohol sales at restaurants and the closure of bars and entertainment venues.

Entertainment venues have been closed for almost seven months straight in Pattaya due to “Covid-19” concerns, according to Chonburi Provincial Police. Prior to this, venues were closed for 4 months straight in 2020 and a month earlier this year in January, giving a grand total of a year of mandated closures.

According to multiple Pattaya business owners, little to no financial aid or support has been given for these closures.

