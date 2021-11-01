COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,165 New Coronavirus Cases, 55 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (November 1) reported 8,165 new COVID-19 cases, 9,574 recoveries and 55 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,891,326

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,774,276

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,920,189 with 19,260 deaths.

The news comes as the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee has resolved to lift the ban on alcoholic beverage consumption in restaurants that have been certified with the SHA+ Standards; entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke, and massage parlors excluded.

On October 30, 2021, the Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee made known its resolution to amend orders placed in Bangkok earlier, which bans the consumption of alcoholic beverages, to comply with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s recent orders to proceed with the reopening the country.

According to the announcement, starting November 1, 2021, measures in Bangkok will be further relaxed to allow more venues to resume their business operations, with service hours extended to 9 p.m.

