COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,167 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths

Thailand on Thursday (January 13) reported 8,167 new COVID-19 cases, 3,845 recoveries and 14 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,300,457 with 21,883 deaths.

The news comes as two doses of Sinovac and a booster dose of Pfizer vaccines generate the highest level of immune response against the Delta and Omicron variants, measured at 1,143 Geometric Mean Titer (GMT) and 531 GMT respectively, according to initial findings from Siriraj Clinical Research Centre.

The centre conducted studies on the use of Pfizer, both full and half doses, and AstraZeneca as a booster jab for people already inoculated with two doses of Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccines, assess the immune response to the Delta and Omicron variants.

