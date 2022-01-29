COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,618 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths, 8,358 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (January 29) reported 8,618 new COVID-19 cases, 8,358 recoveries and 19 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 8,402. Prisons: 216

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,358

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,424,090 with 22,145 deaths.

The news comes as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced details for the Test & Go program which will be reinstated on February 1, 2022.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tanee Sangrat has disclosed the revised regulations for entering Thailand, which was adjusted in accordance with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolution on January 20. Registration for the Thailand Pass “Test & Go” scheme will resume at 9 a.m. on February 1, 2022.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...