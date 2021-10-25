COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,675 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (October 25) reported 8,675 new COVID-19 cases, 9,589 recoveries and 44 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,830,294

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,712,890

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,859,157 with 18,799 deaths.

The news comes the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting Thai citizens aged over 18 who live in the capital to register for COVID-19 vaccinations, with the first jab of Sinovac vaccine and second of AstraZeneca, from yesterday (Sunday).

Those who have not yet been vaccinated can apply through Line OA or can scan a QR Code to choose the time and venue for vaccination.

(Source: – Asean Now)

