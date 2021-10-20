COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,918 New Coronavirus Cases, 79 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Wednesday (October 20) reported 8,918 new COVID-19 cases, 10,878 recoveries and 79 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,782,989

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,662,433

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,881,852 with 18,486 deaths.

The news comes as about 50 nurses and other medical personnel working at the Udon Thani provincial hospital have protested to the management over its alleged failure to pay them hazard allowances for having to work long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic since last year.

The frontline medics staged a protest in the grounds of the hospital Tuesday before moving to the provincial hall, to submit a petition to Governor Sayam Sirimongkol. The petition letter was received by the provincial health chief, Dr. Paramet Kingko.

(Source: – Asean Now)

