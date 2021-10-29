COVID-19: Thailand Reports 8,968 New Coronavirus Cases, 64 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (October 29) reported 8,968 new COVID-19 cases, 8,747 recoveries and 64 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,865,078

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,748,144

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,893,941 with 19,070 deaths.

The news comes as doctors in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai are expressing serious concerns that COVID-19 infections there are approaching a critical level, with the ICU wards in two hospitals almost fully occupied.

Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University Prof. Dr. Bannakit Lojanapiwat, said in a written statement issued today (Thursday) that daily new infections in the province averaged 400 in the past several days and new clusters are emerging on a daily basis.

