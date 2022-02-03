COVID-19: Thailand Reports 9,172 New Coronavirus Cases, 21 Deaths, 7,832 Recoveries

File photo:

Thailand on Thursday (February 3) reported 9,172 new COVID-19 cases, 7,832 recoveries and 21 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 8,950. Prisons: 222

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,832

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,465,723 with 22,228 deaths.

The news comes as a total of 23,660 travellers applied for a Thailand Pass to enter the country through the “Test and Go” quarantine exemption scheme yesterday (Tuesday), the first day the scheme resumed after registration was suspended on December 22, following the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said today (Wednesday) that he expects more travellers to apply to visit Thailand under the program in the future. About 5,500 others also registered for the pass yesterday for other entry options such as the sandbox, and alternative quarantines.

(Source: – Asean Now)

