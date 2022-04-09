COVID-19: Thailand Reports 98 Deaths, 25,298 New Coronavirus Cases, 22,003 Recoveries

Thailand on Saturday (April 9) reported 25,298 new COVID-19 cases, 22,003 recoveries and 98 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,858,346 with 25,975 deaths.

Advisor to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Udom Kachinthorn, claimed yesterday (Friday) that actual daily infections at present may be around 100,000 and this may increase during and after the long Songkran holiday next week, as more people gather together.

Official numbers of daily infections, confirmed by RT-PCR tests, have been recorded at more than 20,000 for weeks, but another sizeable group has also tested positive using rapid antigen tests. Dr. Udom’s estimated figure of 100,000 a day takes into account those who have not been tested and is based on the increasing number of patients on ventilators and with lung inflammations, as well as COVID-related deaths.

(Source: – Asean Now)

