COVID-19: Thailand Reports 9,810 New Coronavirus Cases, 66 Deaths

Thailand on Friday (October 22) reported 9,810 new COVID-19 cases, 10,513 recoveries and 66 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.
▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,802,526
▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,683,021
Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,831,389 with 18,625 deaths.
The news comes as Thailand will let vaccinated visitors from 46 countries forgo COVID-19 quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday.
The Southeast Asian country is poised to introduce the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on Nov. 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry.
The 46 countries include Britain, the United States, China, Singapore, Germany and Australia, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.
