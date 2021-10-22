COVID-19: Thailand Reports 9,810 New Coronavirus Cases, 66 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (October 22) reported 9,810 new COVID-19 cases, 10,513 recoveries and 66 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,802,526

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,683,021

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,831,389 with 18,625 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand will let vaccinated visitors from 46 countries forgo COVID-19 quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country is poised to introduce the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on Nov. 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry.

The 46 countries include Britain, the United States, China, Singapore, Germany and Australia, according to the ministry of foreign affairs.

(Source : – Asean Now)

