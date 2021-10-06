COVID-19: Thailand Reports 9,866 New Coronavirus Cases, 102 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Wednesday (October 6) reported 9,866 new COVID-19 cases, 10,115 recoveries and 102 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,638,234

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,514,344

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,667,097 with 17,203 deaths.

The news comes as the provincial health chief of Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat has ordered all state-run hospitals in the province to stop using the Chinese-made Lepu rapid antigen test kits (ATKs) due to a high percentage of inaccurate results.

Dr. Charaspong Sukree, the provincial health chief, 1,000 people in Thung Yai were tested using Lepu ATK’s, which produced 187 positive results for COVID-19. When this “infected” group was subjected to RT-PCR tests, only 92 turned out to be infected.

(Source: – Asean Now)

