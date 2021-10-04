COVID-19: Thailand Reports 9,930 New Coronavirus Cases, 97 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (October 4) reported 9,930 new COVID-19 cases, 12,336 recoveries and 97 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

◼︎ 12,336 recoveries

◼︎ 9,568 new infections

◼︎ 362 prison / prison infections

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,618,499

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,493,077

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,647,362 with 17,111 deaths.

The news comes as top Thai virologist claims herd immunity does not work with COVID-19. So says Dr. Yong Poovorawan, chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University, in his Facebook post on Sunday.

He said that, when the majority of people in a country have developed immunity, whether from vaccinations or after being infected with a disease, such as measles, the minority who have not been vaccinated or who have not been infected by the disease will be protected from the infection.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...