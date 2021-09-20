COVID-19: Thailand Reports Again Decreasing Coronavirus Cases And Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (September 20) reported 12,709 new COVID-19 cases, 11,125 recoveries and 106 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

◼︎ 11,125 recoveries

◼︎ 11,851 new infections

◼︎ 858 prison / prison infections

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,460,323

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,313,718

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,489,186 with 15,469 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has announced an official agreement with ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharma, over the supply and distribution of 8 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand.

CRA Secretary-General Dr. Nithi Mahanonda said the academy aims to use the vaccines as prime and booster vaccinations. A proportion of the vaccines will be allocated to people from vulnerable and underprivileged groups after approval.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...