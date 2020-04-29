Covid-19: Thailand’s Outbreak Will Be All Over By June – World Must Wait Till November

Figures from the Singapore University of Technology and Design suggest that Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak is already largely over.

But it will be mid-June until the kingdom gets the 100% all clear.

The Data Driven Innovation Laboratory connected to the university published figures for the end of Covid-19 itemising when 97%, 99% and 100% eradication would be reached.

For Thailand 97% had already passed on April 26th, 99% would be on May 7th and 100% on June 11th.

The UK was rated as 17th May, 29th May and 20th August.

The US was 15th May, 27th May and 5th of September.

The world as a whole was 30th May, 6th of June and 27th November.

