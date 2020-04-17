Covid-19: Twenty Five Provinces Haven’t Had A Single New Case Since April 2nd

Thai media reported that not a single new case of coronavirus had been reported in 25 provinces in Thailand in the two week period from April 2nd to 15th.

Nine provinces in the kingdom remain without any cases at all since the pandemic began.

Daily News quoted Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin and suggested that news sources in Malaysia were expressing fears that people will sneak over the Malaysian border rather than be officially repatriated and quarantined.

Many are expected to return at the weekend and the authorities fear that some with criminal cases hanging over them will use the confusion created by the coronavirus situation to cross using Thailand’s porous natural border in the south.

Some illegals have already been rounded up and there is the potential for many more to try and sneak back.

This could contribute to the spread of the virus.

Dr Taweesin gave details of the latest three deaths from Covid-19 in Thailand; they were a 55 year old Malaysian tour guide, a 45 year old Thai female company employee and a 37 year old Thai male who was a backhoe driver.

There have now been 2,672 cases in 68 provinces.

Some 1,593 patients had gone home and 1,033 remained having treatment. Forty six have died.

The 25 provinces with no new cases in the last two weeks are as follows: Chiang Rai, Petchaburi, Phetchabun, Mahasarakham, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Buriram, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi-Et, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Lamphun, Sisaket, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sukhothai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uthai Thani and Uttaradit.

The nine Covid-19 free provinces are: Kamphaeng Phet, Buung Kan, Nan, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Ranong, Singburi and Ang Thong.

Including Bangkok, Thailand has 77 provinces.

(Source: – Daily News)

