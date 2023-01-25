Covid-19 vaccines available throughout Thailand, Plans For Caccination Centres In Every Province

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry says Covid-19 vaccines are available throughout the country for foreign tourists and ex-pats.

The Ministry says that although tourists would have to pay for the jabs, ex-pats can get them for free.

The Ministry is also planning to ensure that every province has a vaccination centre to accommodate tourists who visit smaller areas in the Kingdom.

Foreign tourists will have to pay 800 baht for each AstraZeneca jab, while those who want Pfizer will be charged 1000 baht. In addition, a 380 baht medical fee will be applied to each person receiving a vaccine.

He says the Institute of Dermatology and Rajavithi Hospital were chosen as the main vaccination centres because they were near locations where foreign tourists typically stay as well as being near public transportation networks.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to decide whether the Covid pandemic is still classified as a global emergency.

The organisation is holding a meeting on Friday, January 27 to consider changing its classification. The move comes three years after a global emergency was declared.

The Emergency Committee has been advising the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, over his ultimate decision to make such a classification.

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which is what the Covid pandemic has been categorised under, is the UN agency’s highest level of alert.

So far, the government has not approved private organisations to offer the vaccination service as it is reportedly still in the planning stages.

Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, the director-general of medical services, says his department has provided vaccination services at its Institute of Dermatology, Lerdsin Hospital, Rajavithi Hospital, Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital and at Chiangmai Neurological Hospital.

According to The Bangkok Post, the vaccination service would be provided voluntarily, with the government only using vaccines it has procured.

For those foreigners who are staying long-term in the country (or ex-pats), the Ministry says they will continue to receive free vaccinations as part of the government’s efforts to vaccinate everyone living in Thailand against the coronavirus.

(Source: – The Thaiger)