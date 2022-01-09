Covid Cases Rise For Sixth Day, Up 8,511 Sunday

Health workers take swab samples from people for rapid antigen tests before entering Khao San Road, one of the favourite tourist spots in Bangkok, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand logged 8,511 new Covid-19 cases, the sixth consecutive day of increases, along with 12 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

Chon Buri continued to be in the spotlight as it led all provinces in new infections for the ninth consecutive day.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the eastern province registered 921 cases, ahead of 669 in Samut Prakan and 598 in Bangkok.

The provincial public health office in Chon Buri said the hotspot was still in Bang Lamung district where 477 new infections had been detected, followed by 129 cases in Muang district. The Bang Lamung figures included cases found in Pattaya and the concentration of new transmissions in Muang district were in tambon Saensuk, the location of popular Bang Saen beach, it added.

“People should avoid crowded places and entertainment activities that draw a large number of attendants,” the office said.

Nonthaburi came after Bangkok with 436 new cases, followed by 416 in Phuket, 409 in Ubon Ratchathani, 307 in Surin, 275 in Khon Kaen, 268 in Chiang Mai and 259 in Rayong, according to the CCSA.

Of the total 8,511 new Covid-19 cases, 8,141 were in the general population and 20 among prison inmates. No details on the 350 imported cases were provided by the CCSA.

Screenshot from (https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

The 12 new fatalities were aged between 29 and 93 years old, including one Chinese citizen and one person whose nationality could not be identified.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

