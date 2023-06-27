COVID Infections Falling Steadily, Fewer Fatalities Over Past Month

Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, the public health permanent secretary, stated that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Thailand and other countries had been steadily decreasing in the past month, resulting in fewer deaths. However, he expressed concern for individuals aged 60 and above and those with pre-existing health conditions, emphasizing that most fatalities occurred among people over 70 who were not vaccinated.

Based on data from the Department of Disease Control, there were 1,653 hospital admissions from June 18th to 24th. Among these patients, 265 experienced lung infections, 164 required ventilators, and 36 unfortunately passed away.

Dr. Opart urged family members of individuals aged 60 and above or with underlying health conditions to ensure that they receive both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines by taking them to hospitals or clinics. Additionally, he advised bringing children between six months and five years old for COVID-19 vaccination to reduce the risk of severe symptoms or death.

He revealed that a majority of the new COVID-19 cases were associated with the Omicron variant, which spreads rapidly but typically exhibits mild symptoms and can be detected using rapid antigen or RT-PCR tests. Dr. Opart reassured the public that there is an adequate supply of medication to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr. Thira Woratanarat from Chulalongkorn University noted that COVID-19 infections in Japan had tripled since the government eased restrictions on May 8th. He emphasized the importance of preventive measures, including the use of face masks in public venues, for both healthcare professionals and the general public.

