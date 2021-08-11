COVID Recoveries Outnumber New Cases In Thailand For Second Day Running

Thailand on Wednesday (August 11) reported 21,038 new COVID-19 cases and 207 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 20,865 new infections

● 173 prison / prison infections

● 22,012 recoveries

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 816,989 with 6,795 deaths. (Total infections since April 1: 788,126)

The news comes as the Delta variant now accounts for 95.4% of new COVID-19 infections in Bangkok and has spread to 76 out of Thailand’s 77 provinces, said Director-General of Medical Sciences Department Dr. Supakit Sirilak.

He cited random tests on 1,632 new COVID-19 cases across the country, which show that 91.9% of them, or 1,499 cases, are of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, and has now become the dominant strain in many parts of the world.

