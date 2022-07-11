North East Thailand Times

Covid Udeate 11 July 2022 – 1,811 New Cases, 24 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 11, 2022

Thailand registered 24  Covid-19 fatalities and 1,811 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 22 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,004 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Thursday morning.

All the 1,811 new cases were local cases.

On Sunday, 2,268 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,076 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,557 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,546,854 Covid-19 cases, including 2,323,419 this year, with 4,491,919 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,859 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,161 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

