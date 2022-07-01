North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 1 July 2022 -2,354 New Cases, 16 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 1, 2022

Thailand  registered 16 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,354 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 14 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,695 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 2,350 local cases and four imported cases.

On Thursday, 2,154 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,115 others were receiving treatment (up from 23,931 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,525,269 Covid-19 cases, including 2,301,834 this year, with 4,470,490 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,664 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,966 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

