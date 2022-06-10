Covid Update 10 June 2022 – 2,836 new cases, 24 deaths

Air passengers pass thermal scanning as they enter Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Thursday when the country logged 2,836 new Covid cases and 24 more deaths related to the disease. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand registered 24 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,836 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 23 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,185 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

All the new cases were local cases and there were no imported cases.

On Thursday, 3,518 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,556 others were receiving treatment (down from 25,262 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,479,888 Covid-19 cases, including 2,256,453 this year, with 4,425,046 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,286 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,588 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

