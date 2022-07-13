Covid Update 13 July 2022 – 2,391 New Cases, 25 Deaths

There were 25 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,391 new cases admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Wednesday.

This compared with 23 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,679 cases admitted to hospitals on Monday, as reported on Tuesday.

As of midnight Tuesday, a total of 24,082 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 23,617 the previous day), including 10,154 in hospitals (down from 10,197). Among the remainder, 1,032 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 878) and 12,865 in home/community isolation (up from 12,511).

Of those in hospital, 776 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 788) and 333 dependent on ventilators (down from 342).

The 24-hour period also saw 1,901 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Of the 2,391 new cases admitted to hospitals over the 24 hours, there were 2,388 cases in the general population and three among prison inmates.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,550,924 Covid-19 cases, including 2,327,489 this year, with 4,495,935 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,907 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,209 so far this year.

(Source:- Bangkok Post)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related