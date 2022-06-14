North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 14 June 2022 – 1,833 New Cases, 19 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jun 14, 2022

Thailand registered 19  Covid-19 fatalities and 1,833  cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 15 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,801 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 1,832 local cases and one imported case.

On Monday, 2,155 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,445 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,786 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,488,497 Covid-19 cases, including 2,265,062 this year, with 4,436,684 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,368 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,670 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

