Covid Update 15 July 2022 -1,795 New Cases, 23 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 15, 2022

Thailand registered 23  Covid-19 fatalities and 1,795 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 28 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,257 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Thursday morning.

All the 1,795 cases were local cases.

On Thursday, 1,920 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,043 others were receiving treatment (down from 24,191 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,554,976 Covid-19 cases, including 2,331,541 this year, with 4,499,975 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,958 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,260 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

 

By Robert Haines

