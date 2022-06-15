North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 15 June 20222 – 263 New Cases, 18 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jun 15, 2022

Thailand registered 2,263 more Covid-19 cases and 18 fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with 1,833 new cases and 19 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 2,109 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,490,330 Covid-19 cases, including 2,267,325 cases this year, with 4,438,793 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,386 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,688 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

 

