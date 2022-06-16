North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 16 June 2022 – 2,153 New Cases, 17 Deaths

Jun 16, 2022

Thailand registered 17 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,153 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 18 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,263 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 2,149 local cases and four imported cases.

On Wednesday, 2,512 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,205 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,445 on the previous day.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,492,913 Covid-19 cases, including 2,269,478 this year, with 4,441,305 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,403 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,705 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

 

