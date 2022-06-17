North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 17 June 2022 – 1,967 New Cases, 19 Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jun 17, 2022

Thailand registered 19  Covid-19 fatalities and 1,967 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 17 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,153 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 1,966 local cases and one imported case.

On Thursday, 2,123 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,030 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,205 on the previous day)

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,494,880 Covid-19 cases, including 2,271,445 this year, with 4,443,428 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,422 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,724 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

By Robert Haines

