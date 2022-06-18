Covid Update 18 June 2022 – 2,272 New Cases, 23 Deaths

Thailand registered 23 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,272 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,967 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,071 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 6,072.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 2,266 in the general population, two among prison inmates and six in arrivals from other countries.

As of Friday, a total of 21,315 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 21,030 the previous day), including 10,475 in hospitals (down from 10,928). Among the remainder, 1,024 were in field hospitals or hospitel facilities (down from 1,247) and 9,635 in home/community isolation (up from 8,674) while 282 others were not specified.

The 24-hour period also saw 1,964 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,497,152 Covid-19 cases, including 2,273,717 this year, with 4,445,392 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,445 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,74745 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

