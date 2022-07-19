North East Thailand Times

Covid Update 19 July 2022 – 2,125 New Cases, 18 More Deaths

ByRobert Haines

Jul 19, 2022

Thailand registered 18 Covid-19 fatalities and 2,125 new cases admitted to hospital during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 17 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,814 new cases admitted to hospital reported on Monday morning.

All the 2,125 new cases were transmitted inside Thailand.

On Monday, 2,501 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 22,341 others were receiving treatment (down from 22,735 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,562,968 Covid-19 cases, including 2,339,533 this year, with 4,509,596 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,031 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,333 so far this year.

(Source: – Bangoko Post)

By Robert Haines

