Covid Update 19 June 2022 – 1,892 New Cases, 22 Deaths

The country registered 1,892 more Covid-19 cases and 22 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,272 new cases and 23 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 1,888 local cases and four imported cases.

On Saturday, 1,874 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,499,044 Covid-19 cases, including 2,275,609 cases this year, with 4,447,266 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,467 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,769 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

