Covid Update – 2 July 2022 – 2,508 New Cases, 17 Deaths

The country registered 17 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,508 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 16 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,354 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,489 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 5,997.

All 2,508 cases over the previous 24 hours were among the general population.

As of Friday, a total of 24,723 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 24,115 the previous day), including 10,149 in hospitals (down from 10,415). Among the remainder, 1,134 were in field hospitals or hospitel facilities (down from 1,241) and 13,428 in home/community isolation (up from 12,431) while 12 others were not specified.

Of those in hospital, 675 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 690), and 288 were dependent on ventilators (up from 286).

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

